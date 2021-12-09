Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.50. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other news, insider Robert Jonathan Beutel acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.12 per share, with a total value of C$649,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,220,813.07.

Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.