ACENT (ACE) Price Down 34.9% Over Last Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $1.98 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

