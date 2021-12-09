Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

ACRS opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.44. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,560,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 877,272 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

