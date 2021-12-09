ACoconut Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $549,558.48 and approximately $54,518.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

