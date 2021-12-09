Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average is $188.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

