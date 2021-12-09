Adams (LON:ADA) Trading Down 11.3%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA) fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.51. The stock has a market cap of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

