Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.05

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.05 and traded as low as $24.83. Adecco Group shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 30,711 shares trading hands.

AHEXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.