Adobe (ADBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $653.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.19. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.
In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
