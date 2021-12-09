Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $653.10 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $311.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

