Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 109,481 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Adobe worth $1,000,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.9% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $653.10 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $636.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

