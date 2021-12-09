Adshares Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.14 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00006735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $68.55 million and $2.14 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00140512 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,984,392 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.