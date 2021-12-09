Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.31). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 321.50 ($4.26), with a volume of 166,233 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £694.43 million and a PE ratio of 50.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

