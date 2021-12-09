Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 33,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 125,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$125.90 million and a PE ratio of 87.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

