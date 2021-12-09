Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Down 56.8% This Week

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $48,330.25 and approximately $7.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010863 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00134514 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.71 or 0.00626560 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

