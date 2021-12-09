Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Head-To-Head Review

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,364.46 -$5.62 million ($0.04) -1.60 Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 3.89 $511.61 million $2.64 18.86

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Agnico Eagle Mines 16.97% 11.03% 6.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 4 5 0 2.56

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $90.64, suggesting a potential upside of 82.05%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Braveheart Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

