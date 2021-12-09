Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

ABNB stock traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $182.95. 14,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,162. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,021 shares of company stock valued at $196,011,703 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

