Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) & Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Head-To-Head Review

Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Caribbean Investment and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbnb 2 18 19 0 2.44

Airbnb has a consensus target price of $187.03, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caribbean Investment and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airbnb $3.38 billion 34.08 -$4.58 billion ($12.08) -15.00

Caribbean Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbnb.

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Investment and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A Airbnb -80.74% -102.24% -27.39%

Summary

Airbnb beats Caribbean Investment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Leeward, the United Kingdom.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

