Akroma Achieves Market Cap of $177,456.48 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $177,456.48 and approximately $1,464.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.16 or 0.08680708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080341 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.