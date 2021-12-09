Aldo John Pagliari Sells 6,191 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.33. The stock had a trading volume of 390,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,890. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.56 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

