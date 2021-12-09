Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $51,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $212.32 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $212.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

