Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.20

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.20 and traded as high as C$17.29. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 4,755 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$640.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.98.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.605344 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

