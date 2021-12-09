Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 70.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

