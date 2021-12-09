Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

AESE stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 728,391 shares of company stock worth $1,325,216. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

