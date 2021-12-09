Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

