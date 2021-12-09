Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Gap Down to $36.12

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $34.40. Allison Transmission shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 4,200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after buying an additional 669,242 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

