AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $117,602.48 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $117,602.48 and $40.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00034898 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

