AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 23.5% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $166,063.23 and $33.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00033146 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

