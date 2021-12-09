Alpha Coin Price Down 46.3% Over Last 7 Days (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $20,698.89 and approximately $43.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.62 or 0.00953827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00279978 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

