Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 4th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $484,389,198. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,974.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,877.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,745.90. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

