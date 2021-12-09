Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.90 on Thursday, reaching $2,963.51. 9,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,877.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,745.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total transaction of $23,343,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $484,389,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

