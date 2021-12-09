Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,867.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,711.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.