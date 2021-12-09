Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,867.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,711.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

