Alphacat One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $241,152.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

