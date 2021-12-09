Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $169.06

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.06 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 169.10 ($2.24), with a volume of 914124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.35).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,691.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37.
About Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.