Alphr finance Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $428,722.54 and approximately $13,052.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,477.04 or 0.99951617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

