Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Acquires $49,600.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.90.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $305.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc increased its position in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

