Altria Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Altria Group has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Shares of MO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,652,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,629. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.
MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
