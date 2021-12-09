Altria Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,652,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,629. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

