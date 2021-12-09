Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $13.95

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.46. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 856 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
