Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $13.95

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.46. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 856 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

