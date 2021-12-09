Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The firm has a market cap of $129.67 million and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $912.03.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.