AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sells $565,231.76 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,353,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,398,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

