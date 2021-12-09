American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Sells $848,843.05 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 4,174,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $53,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

