American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $96,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

