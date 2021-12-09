American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of American International Group worth $48,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

