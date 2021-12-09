American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.12 million.

AOUT traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 5,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

