American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $51,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $275.85 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

