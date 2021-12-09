American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.26. 9,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,488. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.53 and its 200-day moving average is $276.16.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

