American Virtual Cloud Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,376% compared to the average daily volume of 157 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AVCT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,165. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 85.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

