American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will post sales of $69.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.69 million and the lowest is $67.81 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $249.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

In other American Well news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,264 shares of company stock worth $3,858,252. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. American Well has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

