Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -111.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

