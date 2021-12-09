AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.73. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $67.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

